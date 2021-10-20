HempCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,531.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and $1,531.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,792,919 coins and its circulating supply is 263,657,768 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

