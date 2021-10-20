HempCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,531.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $1,531.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,879.36 or 1.00067555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00053455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00047514 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.73 or 0.00679446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004205 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,792,919 coins and its circulating supply is 263,657,768 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

