Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $67,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

