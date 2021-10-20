Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462,235 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.65% of Heritage Commerce worth $57,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $700.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.