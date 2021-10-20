Hess (HES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

