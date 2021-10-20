Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.13. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.20%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HESM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.