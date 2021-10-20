Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Hexcel worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

