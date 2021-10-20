Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $56.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -235.64 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.