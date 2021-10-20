Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $54.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HXL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. 22,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.76 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hexcel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 341,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

