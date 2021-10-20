HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $366.22

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.22 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 389 ($5.08). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.00), with a volume of 922,261 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 395.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 366.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.