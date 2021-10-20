Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Highwoods Properties worth $70,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 49.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

