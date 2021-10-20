Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $145.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

