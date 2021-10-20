HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 87,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,204,686 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 61.48% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

