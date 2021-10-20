Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s previous close.

HOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 141.98 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.07. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a market capitalization of £729.60 million and a PE ratio of 18.93.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.