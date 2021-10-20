Honda Motor Co., Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $97.92 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

HMC stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 422.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

