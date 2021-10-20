Honest Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $333,246.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.43 or 1.00214239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.73 or 0.06277376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00022103 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.