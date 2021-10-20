Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.71% of Hooker Furniture worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 17.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth about $483,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

