Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 1,330.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

HOOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.