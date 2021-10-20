hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.37. hopTo shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

