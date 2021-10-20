Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Cap of $9.92 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Hord has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00067252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00071483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,785.97 or 0.99840971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.28 or 0.06203117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

