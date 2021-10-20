Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 533,042 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 276.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 133,006 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

