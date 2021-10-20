Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $795.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

