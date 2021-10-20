Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $71.33 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,850 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $71,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,419,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $197.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

