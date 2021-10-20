Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,780 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Stifel Financial worth $25,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 464,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 60,305 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.