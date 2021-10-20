HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 10,637,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

