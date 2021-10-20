HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.71.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

