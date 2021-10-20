HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 11,139,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

