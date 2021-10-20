HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.22

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.22 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.80 ($0.23). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 263,910 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities increased their price target on HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market cap of £127.46 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.