HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.22

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.22 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.80 ($0.23). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 18.30 ($0.24), with a volume of 263,910 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities increased their price target on HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market cap of £127.46 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

