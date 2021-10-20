H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $286.76

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.76 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.80). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 43,971 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

