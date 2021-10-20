Hub Group (HUBG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2021 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

10/4/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

8/30/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

