Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 201,482 shares.The stock last traded at $73.70 and had previously closed at $73.31.

Several analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

