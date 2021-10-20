Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Up 5.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 107,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,133,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

