HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $487.65

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.65 ($6.37) and traded as low as GBX 463.50 ($6.06). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 469 ($6.13), with a volume of 146,841 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 549 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 487.65.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

