hybrix Trading Up 8.2% This Week (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00002972 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, hybrix has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $1,263.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00071311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00101302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,953.63 or 0.99932148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.09 or 0.06244219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00021363 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,089 coins. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling hybrix

