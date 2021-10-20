HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Reaches $846,256.46

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $846,256.46 and $203,861.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00081676 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

