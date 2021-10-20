Hydra Price Reaches $19.49 on Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $75.22 million and $1.55 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $19.49 or 0.00029977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00067592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00102648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,706.30 or 0.99506663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.47 or 0.06390364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022230 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,654,234 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

