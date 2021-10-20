Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HYFM opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.80.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

