I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,656,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in I-Mab by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,957. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

