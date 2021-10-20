iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAFNF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.39 price objective (down from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAFNF stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.