iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$89.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.31.

TSE:IAG traded up C$0.87 on Wednesday, hitting C$73.78. 60,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,072. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.54 and a 52 week high of C$75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.97.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

