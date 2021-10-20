ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00067359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,899.76 or 0.99833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.44 or 0.06207356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00021286 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

