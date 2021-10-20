Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Ichor worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ichor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,249 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

