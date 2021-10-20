ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $701.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $277.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.78. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $301.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth $67,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth $130,000.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

