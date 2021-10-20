Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $11,088.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00067614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.27 or 1.00076070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.39 or 0.06186534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021128 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

