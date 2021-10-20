Ideaology Market Capitalization Achieves $2.73 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $593,515.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00187740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

