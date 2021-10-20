IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.91% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $54,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock worth $877,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

