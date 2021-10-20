Idena 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $136,034.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $136,034.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00065228 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00091297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00101115 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 75,494,700 coins and its circulating supply is 52,319,279 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

