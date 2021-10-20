IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Trading Down 5.2%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)’s share price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a negative net margin of 1,329.21%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

