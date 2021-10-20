Idle (IDLE) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.50 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $353,750.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00006952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00101115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,075.31 or 1.00266987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.43 or 0.06170662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021157 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

