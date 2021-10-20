IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.33

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.33 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 72.80 ($0.95). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 689,077 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The stock has a market cap of £316.19 million and a P/E ratio of 33.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.33.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

